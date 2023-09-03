Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$82.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ANCTF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
