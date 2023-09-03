Scotiabank Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.01.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
