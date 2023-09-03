Scotiabank Cuts Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.70

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2023

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.1 %

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The stock has a market cap of C$122.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.01. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.