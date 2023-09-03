Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $210.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,049 shares of company stock worth $6,231,301. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 520.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,516,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,885,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

