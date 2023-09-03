Sei Investments Co. Acquires 43,653 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

