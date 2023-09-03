Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,227 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Catalent worth $37,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CTLT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

