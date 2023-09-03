Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

