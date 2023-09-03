Sei Investments Co. Has $39.03 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $39,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ opened at $259.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

