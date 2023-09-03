Sei Investments Co. Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,286 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $39,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $47.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

