Siacoin (SC) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $156.72 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,931.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00247486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00756242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00542810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00117740 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,976,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,953,556,512 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

