SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $95.48 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,699,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

