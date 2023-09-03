Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £63.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.60.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile
Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L)
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.