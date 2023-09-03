SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $336.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,364,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $268.55. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

