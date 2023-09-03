Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Bought by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,295 shares during the quarter. Solid Biosciences comprises about 0.9% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 2.50% of Solid Biosciences worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 660,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,362. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.