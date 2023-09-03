Spell Token One Day Volume Hits $3.28 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Spell Token has a total market cap of $41.20 million and $3.28 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

