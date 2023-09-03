Status (SNT) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $82.51 million and $1.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,853.60 or 1.00033188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02134935 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,141,082.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

