Steem Price Tops $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $68.27 million and $1.59 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00245979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00755689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00544374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00118010 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,887,622 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

