Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.66.

NYSE STEM opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.01. Stem has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stem by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stem by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stem by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

