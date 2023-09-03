Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.50

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 545,820 shares.
Sterling Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.
Sterling Energy Company Profile
Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.