Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 53,867 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 756.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,867 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,383,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,336. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock valued at $111,896,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

