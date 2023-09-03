Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 159,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,130,000. Tesla accounts for 8.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $13.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,809,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

