Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 4,372 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

