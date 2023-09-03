Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,186. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.