Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 375.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The firm has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

