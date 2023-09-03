Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,321,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,119,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

