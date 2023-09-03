Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $719,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.0 %

MCK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.34. The stock had a trading volume of 543,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,879. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.24 and a 200 day moving average of $387.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.