Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 157.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $394.24. 769,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

