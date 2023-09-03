Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines to €242.00 ($263.04) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.75.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

