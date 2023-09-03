Stifel Nicolaus Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of CCL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,439 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

