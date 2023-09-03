StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.