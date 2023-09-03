StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

