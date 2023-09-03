StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
HSON stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
