StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage makes up about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned approximately 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

