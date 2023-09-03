StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 124,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 127,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

