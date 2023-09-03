StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

