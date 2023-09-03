StockNews.com Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

