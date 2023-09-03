Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $557.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $559.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.90 and a 200-day moving average of $420.61.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 828,161 shares of company stock worth $20,988,181,235. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

