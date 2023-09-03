Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,000 after purchasing an additional 787,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,486. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.05, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.