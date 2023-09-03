Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 980,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,948,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

BALL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. 1,097,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

