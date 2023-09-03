Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 378.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,184.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,373 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 559.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 760,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $763,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. 2,412,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,099. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

