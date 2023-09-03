Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.38. 962,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

