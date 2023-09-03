Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 454 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,921,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,807. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

