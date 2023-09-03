Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.75 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001532 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.95 or 0.06300908 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,857,845 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

