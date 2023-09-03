Streakk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97,199.80 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $97,199.80 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.56076491 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $66,479.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

