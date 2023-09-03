Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017241 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014989 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,953.76 or 1.00115717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00025598 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

