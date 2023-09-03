Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

