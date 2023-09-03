Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Sunrun stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,274 shares of company stock worth $2,041,067 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

