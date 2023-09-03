SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.45. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 865,103 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SuperCom

SuperCom Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.