Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $44.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY opened at $37.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

