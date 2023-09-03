Susquehanna Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

