SW Investment Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Inotiv makes up about 0.6% of SW Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SW Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Inotiv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Trading Up 2.4 %

NOTV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 152,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,517. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inotiv

Inotiv Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.