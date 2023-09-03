SW Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,138,000. Garmin comprises approximately 6.1% of SW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $106.04. 754,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

